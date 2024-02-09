B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

