B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.61

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 921588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

