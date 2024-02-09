Banco Bradesco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 9,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 406% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,899 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,710,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,598 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,880,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,854 shares in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,231,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

