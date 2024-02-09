Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Trading 7.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $89.31 and last traded at $89.31. 952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.

Specifically, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Bank First Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.62.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. Bank First had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank First by 145.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bank First by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

