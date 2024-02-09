Barclays Boosts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $139.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $146.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

