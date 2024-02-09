Barclays Lowers Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $4.30

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $4.50 to $4.30 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.81.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

