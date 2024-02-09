Barclays Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $115.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Post alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Stock Up 2.1 %

POST opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Post will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $344,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.48 per share, with a total value of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.