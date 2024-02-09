Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Down 23.7 %

Shares of DGI9 opened at GBX 17.70 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £153.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.00. Digital 9 Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 17.34 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.40 ($1.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 42.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

In other news, insider Keith Mansfield bought 166,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,005.20 ($62,686.72). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

