Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.89) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.04).

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 237 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.10 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($76,904.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174 shares of company stock worth $44,889. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

