Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.89) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.04).
Read Our Latest Analysis on Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Marks and Spencer Group
In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £61,346.74 ($76,904.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 174 shares of company stock worth $44,889. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.