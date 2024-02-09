Barclays Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.98 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

