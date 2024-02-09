Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 2,194,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Baxter International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

