BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of BCE worth $92,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 120,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 750,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,058. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59.
BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
