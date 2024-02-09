BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.742 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.2%.
BCE Stock Down 3.6 %
BCE stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. BCE has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
