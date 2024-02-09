BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.742 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. BCE has a payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.2%.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 3.6 %

BCE stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. BCE has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in BCE by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.