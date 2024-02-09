BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
BCE Trading Down 3.7 %
BCE stock opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.06. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.17.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.