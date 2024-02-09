BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.998 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

BCE Trading Down 3.7 %

BCE stock opened at C$51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.06. BCE has a 12 month low of C$49.57 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.17.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.