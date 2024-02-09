BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Company Profile

BCE stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$50.46. 2,440,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.06. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.