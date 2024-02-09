BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Stock Performance
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.