BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.
BCE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Down 1.2 %
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.