BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Down 1.2 %

BCE Company Profile

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,918. BCE has a 1-year low of C$49.57 and a 1-year high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.06.

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.