BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $272.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BeiGene Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BeiGene by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BeiGene by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $272.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene



BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

