Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Belden’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Belden updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $83.46. 187,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,643. Belden has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BDC. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 156,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

