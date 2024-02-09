Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.00

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 27716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

