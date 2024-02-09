BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.