Beneficient (BENF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($42.76) million for the quarter.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

About Beneficient

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

