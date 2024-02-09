Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KIE stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 131.20 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,791,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £585.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,457.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.48. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.68).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

