Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Tritax Big Box stock traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 160.98 ($2.02). 2,672,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.18. Tritax Big Box has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

