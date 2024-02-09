Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
