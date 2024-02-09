Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

