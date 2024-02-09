Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.28, but opened at $58.61. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 973,186 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

