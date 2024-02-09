Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $4,830,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,149,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

