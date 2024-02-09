Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.