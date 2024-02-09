Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TU

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.