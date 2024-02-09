Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.