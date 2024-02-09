Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,502 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,143,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,176.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 433,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,464 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after acquiring an additional 373,246 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 16.0% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,647,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,233 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

