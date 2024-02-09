Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mplx Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.