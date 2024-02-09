Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of COLB opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clint Stein acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

