Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $426.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.08. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

