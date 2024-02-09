Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

