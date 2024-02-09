Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

MTN stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $258.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

