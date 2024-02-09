Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

