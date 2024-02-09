Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

