Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 57,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $209.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average is $217.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

