BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

BigCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 93.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

