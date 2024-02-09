BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

BILL Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BILL opened at $75.75 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,384.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.