BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

BILL opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.80. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth approximately $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the second quarter worth approximately $71,085,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

