BILL (NYSE:BILL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.
In other news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Hornik acquired 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,675. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after purchasing an additional 66,951 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in BILL by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
