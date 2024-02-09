Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s previous close.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. 127,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,879. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bioceres Crop Solutions
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.