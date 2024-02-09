Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s previous close.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. 127,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,879. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $9,465,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

