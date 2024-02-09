BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth about $118,000.

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.