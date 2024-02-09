BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $54.01.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.