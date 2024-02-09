BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $675,147.89

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $582.99 million and approximately $675,147.89 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $46,943.95 or 0.99874845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015664 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010222 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00186384 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 46,215.06162786 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $653,980.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.