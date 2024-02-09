Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $24.99 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $437.59 million and $42.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.99 or 0.00052896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044180 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017042 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
