Bitfarms Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 21,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 12,234 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. 24,024,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,048,258. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

