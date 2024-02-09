Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 119,822 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.02% of Ryan Specialty worth $128,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $53,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

RYAN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. 127,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,375. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

