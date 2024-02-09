Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625,546 shares during the period. Copart makes up 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.55% of Copart worth $228,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,493. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.