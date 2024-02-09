Blair William & Co. IL Has $115.81 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $115,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.